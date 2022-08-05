CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on COMM. Morgan Stanley lowered CommScope from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James downgraded CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

CommScope Stock Performance

COMM stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $9.65. The company had a trading volume of 64,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,016. CommScope has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $19.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 235.45% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CommScope will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CommScope news, SVP Farid Firouzbakht bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,273.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CommScope news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen purchased 17,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $145,063.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 209,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,217.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Farid Firouzbakht purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 149,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,273.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 87,814 shares of company stock valued at $714,555 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,781,000 after buying an additional 2,790,362 shares during the period. FPR Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 19,673,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,023,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,146,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,995,000 after buying an additional 195,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,616,000 after buying an additional 2,560,861 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,015,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,039,000 after buying an additional 770,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

