Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Given New $6.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CYH. Bank of America lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a hold rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Community Health Systems Price Performance

NYSE:CYH opened at $3.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.55 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.76. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $15.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.35.

Insider Transactions at Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($2.51). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Wayne T. Smith bought 200,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 3,259,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,777,588. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Wayne T. Smith bought 200,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 3,259,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,777,588. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Ely III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 301,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,495. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,200. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Health Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,532,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

