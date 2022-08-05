Comparing Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) & TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC)

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) and TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Eastern Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. TC Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eastern Bankshares pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.0% of Eastern Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Eastern Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastern Bankshares 25.67% 5.79% 0.89% TC Bancshares 15.85% 3.44% 0.65%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastern Bankshares $628.31 million 5.96 $154.66 million $1.03 19.78 TC Bancshares $16.42 million 3.41 $2.64 million N/A N/A

Eastern Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than TC Bancshares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Eastern Bankshares and TC Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastern Bankshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 TC Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eastern Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $22.75, suggesting a potential upside of 11.68%. Given Eastern Bankshares’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Eastern Bankshares is more favorable than TC Bancshares.

Summary

Eastern Bankshares beats TC Bancshares on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, small business loans, residential real estate loans, home equity, and lines of credit, as well as other consumer loans comprising unsecured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, automobile loans, home improvement loans, airplane loans, and other personal loans. In addition, the company provides cash reserves, cash management, merchant, escrow express, government banking, international banking, interest on lawyers trust accounts, retirement planning, and business telephone banking services, as well as products and services for not-for-profit and healthcare. Further, it offers trust and investment products and services; community development and asset-based lending services; financial planning, portfolio management, wealth management, private banking, and fiduciary products; online, mobile, and telephone banking services; and automated lock box collection and account reconciliation services, as well as various insurance products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 105 branch offices in eastern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire; and 23 non-branch offices in eastern Massachusetts, one office in New Hampshire, and one office in Rhode Island. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers lending products comprising single-family residential loans, home equity lines of credit, closed-end home equity loans, consumer loans, commercial and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction loans, land development loans, and SBA/USDA guaranteed loans. It operates one branch in Thomasville, Georgia, and one in Tallahassee, Florida, as well as loan production offices in Tallahassee, Florida and Savannah, Georgia. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

