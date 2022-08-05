Compound Trading 4% Higher This Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Compound coin can currently be bought for about $60.95 or 0.00262390 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $438.55 million and $114.80 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000495 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 72.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000067 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,194,698 coins. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.