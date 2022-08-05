CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €68.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) received a €68.00 ($70.10) price target from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on COP. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($54.64) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($83.51) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($67.01) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($69.59) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($78.35) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA stock traded up €2.24 ($2.31) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €45.36 ($46.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,245. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €42.90 and its 200-day moving average price is €49.43. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €36.30 ($37.42) and a 12 month high of €82.80 ($85.36). The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 31.28.

About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

