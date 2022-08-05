Conceal Price Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (CCX)

Conceal (CCX) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 5th. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a market cap of $1.16 million and $1,290.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for about $0.0914 or 0.00000393 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Conceal alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,245.85 or 0.99910040 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00046961 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00221378 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.97 or 0.00257742 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00119714 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00056767 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000212 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,477,674 coins and its circulating supply is 12,689,075 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.