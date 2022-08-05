Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) CEO Purchases $201,665.25 in Stock

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) CEO Clifford Skelton purchased 47,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $201,665.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,862,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,109,775.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Conduent Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ CNDT traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,395. Conduent Incorporated has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average is $4.79. The firm has a market cap of $935.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Conduent had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Conduent’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNDT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Conduent to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Conduent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNDT. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Conduent by 114.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,898,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,697,000 after buying an additional 1,544,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Conduent by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,966,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,590 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Conduent in the second quarter worth $4,279,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent in the fourth quarter worth $4,006,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Conduent by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,813,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,364,000 after purchasing an additional 689,259 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

