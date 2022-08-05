Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CFLT. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.31.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT traded up $1.82 on Thursday, reaching $34.16. 101,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.30. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Insider Activity

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.49 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 90.30% and a negative return on equity of 48.98%. Confluent’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $87,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Confluent news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 98,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,423,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,507,707.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $87,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,547 shares of company stock worth $485,245 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. SP Asset Management bought a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,236,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $739,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

