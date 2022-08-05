Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Barclays

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Confluent from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Confluent from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Confluent from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.31.

Confluent Price Performance

NASDAQ:CFLT traded up $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $34.10. 102,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,826. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.30. Confluent has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $94.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.49 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 48.98% and a negative net margin of 90.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 32,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $618,621.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,456,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,212,317.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Confluent news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 21,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $384,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 32,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $618,621.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,456,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,212,317.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,547 shares of company stock worth $485,245. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UNC Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,728,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,068,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Further Reading

