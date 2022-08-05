Connectus Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Connectus Wealth LLC reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,172 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,384,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,065,083,000 after buying an additional 591,700 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,445,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,571,618,000 after buying an additional 256,598 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,899,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,168,000 after purchasing an additional 898,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Alibaba Group by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,740,000 after buying an additional 1,868,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,444,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,938,000 after purchasing an additional 299,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.76.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA stock opened at $97.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $258.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $200.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

