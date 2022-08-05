Connectus Wealth LLC Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 59,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 142,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 15,062 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,533,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,079,000 after purchasing an additional 254,105 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 11,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 836,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,774,000 after purchasing an additional 423,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWA opened at $22.54 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.79.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.