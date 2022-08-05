Connectus Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Connectus Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,042 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 20,836 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10.1% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,523 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the airline’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 80,737 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $3,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.06.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:LUV opened at $38.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $56.33.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

