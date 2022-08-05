Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 16,669 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Connectus Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,669 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $3,086,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,211.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $3,086,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,211.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $10,940,387. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE EW opened at $104.85 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $131.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.25 and a 200 day moving average of $105.41. The company has a market capitalization of $65.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

