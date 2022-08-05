Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 2,085 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Connectus Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 8,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.7% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $33.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $46.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.07) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $532,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,035.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $319,561.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,586.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $532,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,035.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,148 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

