Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 2,225 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Connectus Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JBL. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in Jabil by 3.5% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 138,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Jabil by 0.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Taika Capital LP bought a new position in Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $3,607,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4.6% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 81,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,103 shares of company stock worth $1,558,991 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of JBL stock opened at $60.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.42. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Jabil had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The business had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JBL. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

About Jabil

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.