Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 2,493 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Connectus Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in CubeSmart by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,677,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in CubeSmart by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $45.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.50. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $57.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 163.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $58.00 price objective on CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

