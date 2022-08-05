Connectus Wealth LLC Takes Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
EXR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price objective on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.30.
Extra Space Storage Stock Up 0.5 %
Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 51.63% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.36%.
About Extra Space Storage
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
