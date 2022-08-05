Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Trading 7.9% Higher

Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.59 and last traded at $25.49. 458 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 136,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROAD shares. Sidoti began coverage on Construction Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Construction Partners from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Construction Partners Stock Up 13.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John L. Harper bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $628,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Construction Partners

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Featured Articles

