Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen set a $70.00 target price on Continental Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Continental Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup downgraded Continental Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Continental Resources from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Continental Resources from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.29.
Continental Resources Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $65.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.26. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $75.49.
Continental Resources Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently 13.91%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 507.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Continental Resources
Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.
