Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen set a $70.00 target price on Continental Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Continental Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup downgraded Continental Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Continental Resources from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Continental Resources from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.29.

Continental Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $65.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.26. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

Continental Resources Announces Dividend

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 40.32% and a net margin of 37.73%. The business’s revenue was up 114.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 507.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

