CONTRACOIN 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $71,759.00 (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 5th. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00003498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $39.24 million and $71,759.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000367 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00064526 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,516,030 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

