Contrasting GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) & Golden Path Acquisition (NASDAQ:GPCO)

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) and Golden Path Acquisition (NASDAQ:GPCO – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GDS and Golden Path Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get GDS alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GDS 0 1 7 0 2.88 Golden Path Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

GDS currently has a consensus target price of $57.43, suggesting a potential upside of 96.62%. Given GDS’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe GDS is more favorable than Golden Path Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GDS -18.43% -6.28% -2.25% Golden Path Acquisition N/A N/A -1.70%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares GDS and Golden Path Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

53.9% of GDS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of Golden Path Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GDS and Golden Path Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GDS $1.23 billion 4.45 -$184.02 million ($1.37) -21.32 Golden Path Acquisition N/A N/A -$740,000.00 N/A N/A

Golden Path Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GDS.

Summary

Golden Path Acquisition beats GDS on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GDS

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services. It serves cloud service providers, large Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Golden Path Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.