Contrasting Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) and Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF)

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) and Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Taseko Mines has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braveheart Resources has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.1% of Taseko Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taseko Mines $345.68 million 0.85 $29.10 million $0.15 6.80 Braveheart Resources $10,000.00 1,114.34 -$5.62 million ($0.02) -2.47

This table compares Taseko Mines and Braveheart Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Taseko Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Braveheart Resources. Braveheart Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taseko Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Taseko Mines and Braveheart Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taseko Mines 11.37% 16.28% 4.90% Braveheart Resources N/A -103.03% -49.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Taseko Mines and Braveheart Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taseko Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A Braveheart Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Taseko Mines beats Braveheart Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taseko Mines

(Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Braveheart Resources

(Get Rating)

Braveheart Resources Inc., an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for precious metals primarily in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, and silver deposits. The company's principal project is the Bull River Mine located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia. Braveheart Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.