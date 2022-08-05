Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. Sells 19,282 Shares of L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) Stock

L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA – Get Rating) major shareholder Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold 19,282 shares of L&F Acquisition stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $277,660.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 461,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,651,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
L&F Acquisition Trading Down 24.0 %
Shares of NYSE:LNFA opened at $10.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13. L&F Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $15.73.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNFA. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L&F Acquisition by 60.2% in the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 1,152,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 433,068 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of L&F Acquisition in the first quarter worth $11,218,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of L&F Acquisition by 41.0% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 993,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 288,719 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of L&F Acquisition by 3,904.3% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 942,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after purchasing an additional 918,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of L&F Acquisition by 44.0% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 771,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 235,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.
L&F Acquisition Company Profile
L&F Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the governance, risk, and compliance and legal technology and software sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on L&F Acquisition (LNFA)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for L&F Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L&F Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.