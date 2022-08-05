Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Corcept Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

CORT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.62. The stock had a trading volume of 15,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,761. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $29.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.72.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 28,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $561,964.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,701 shares in the company, valued at $834,804.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total value of $684,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,456.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 28,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $561,964.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,804.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 384,780 shares of company stock worth $9,889,303. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 87.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

