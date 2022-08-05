Cormark Trims TFI International (TSE:TFII) Target Price to C$165.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$195.00 to C$165.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a C$120.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut TFI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$145.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$143.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$141.41.
TFI International Stock Up 1.3 %
TFI International stock opened at C$133.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$108.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$115.23. TFI International has a 1-year low of C$93.63 and a 1-year high of C$148.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
