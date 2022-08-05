Cormark Trims TFI International (TSE:TFII) Target Price to C$165.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$195.00 to C$165.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a C$120.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut TFI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$145.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$143.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$141.41.

TFI International stock opened at C$133.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$108.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$115.23. TFI International has a 1-year low of C$93.63 and a 1-year high of C$148.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.87, for a total value of C$3,530,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,244,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$428,135,600.22. In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 35,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.87, for a total value of C$3,530,390.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,244,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$428,135,600.22. Also, Director Richard Guay sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.41, for a total transaction of C$30,123.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$223,010.61. Insiders sold 70,300 shares of company stock worth $7,235,164 in the last quarter.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

