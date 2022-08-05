Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Corteva updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.45-$2.60 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.45-2.60 EPS.

Corteva Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of CTVA stock traded up $2.97 on Friday, hitting $58.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

CTVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 454.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Corteva by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Corteva by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

