Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,856 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST traded down $5.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $538.07. The stock had a trading volume of 43,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,878. The company has a market cap of $238.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $514.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.68.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

