Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $571.00 at Truist Financial

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $576.68.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST traded down $5.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $538.16. 46,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $491.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.76.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

