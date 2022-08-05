Covesting Price Up 2.7% This Week (COV)

Covesting (COV) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. In the last seven days, Covesting has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Covesting coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000798 BTC on major exchanges. Covesting has a total market cap of $3.08 million and approximately $25,177.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,875.75 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003676 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00131673 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00033480 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00065864 BTC.

Covesting Coin Profile

Covesting (COV) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 18,866,825 coins and its circulating supply is 16,886,825 coins. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting.

Buying and Selling Covesting

According to CryptoCompare, “The Covesting platform was conceived to help investors and cryptocurrency traders getting in touch with each other. Investors can browse through dozens of trading strategies, provided by professional asset managers, and subscribe to the ones matching their goals. Thanks to technology-based solutions and smart-contracts, the Covesting platform allows its users to replicate trading activity of a chosen Model directly into their segregated account at Covesting. The COVESTING Token is an ERC20 utility token built on Ethereum blockchain, designed to be used by members within the COVESTING platform. Thus, demand for (COV) correlates with the trading volume and activity on the platform.COV token is not available in the United States or other jurisdictions where transactions in such ERC-20 tokens/cryptocurrencies as COV is prohibited by lawDue to a Kucoin hack, Covesting performed a token swap. From 7/10/2020 all addresses holding the $COV token received new tokens. Starting from 7:00am UTC and until the process completion notice all token holders were advised not to move their tokens. “

