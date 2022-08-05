Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($43.30) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on 1COV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($61.86) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($61.86) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.02) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($41.24) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($81.44) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday.

1COV opened at €33.14 ($34.16) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €36.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of €42.87. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €30.73 ($31.68) and a fifty-two week high of €60.24 ($62.10).

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

