Cowen Boosts GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target to $67.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Cowen from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GXO. Barclays cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.12.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of GXO stock traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,501. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.95. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $105.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 71,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 14,958 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth about $875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.