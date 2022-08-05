Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on COWN. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cowen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cowen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cowen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $38.65. 2,253,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,208. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.63. Cowen has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $40.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COWN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cowen by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,693,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,890,000 after acquiring an additional 27,976 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cowen by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,050,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,928,000 after acquiring an additional 205,191 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cowen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 889,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,295 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cowen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,275,000. Finally, Phase 2 Partners LLC raised its stake in Cowen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC now owns 511,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

