Cowen Raises Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target to $225.00

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Cowen from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays downgraded Chart Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $212.60.

Chart Industries Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $195.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 135.92 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.91. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $108.29 and a 1 year high of $206.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chart Industries

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $404.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.83 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 150.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 140.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

About Chart Industries

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

