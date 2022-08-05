Cowen Raises Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target to $225.00

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Cowen from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
GTLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays downgraded Chart Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $212.60.
Chart Industries Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $195.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 135.92 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.91. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $108.29 and a 1 year high of $206.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chart Industries
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 150.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 140.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.
About Chart Industries
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
