Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €47.00 Price Target

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) has been given a €47.00 ($48.45) price target by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.55% from the company’s current price.

FME has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €40.00 ($41.24) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. set a €58.00 ($59.79) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($65.98) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($39.18) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($23.71) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down €0.10 ($0.10) during trading on Friday, reaching €36.28 ($37.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €47.24 and its 200-day moving average price is €55.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €37.37 ($38.53) and a one year high of €69.96 ($72.12).

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.