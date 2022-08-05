Credit Suisse Group Boosts Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Price Target to GBX 975

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 835 ($10.23) to GBX 975 ($11.95) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pearson in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Pearson from GBX 770 ($9.44) to GBX 775 ($9.50) in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Pearson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pearson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Pearson from GBX 620 ($7.60) to GBX 780 ($9.56) in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $832.50.

NYSE PSO opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.44. Pearson has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.8062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pearson by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pearson by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

