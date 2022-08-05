Credit Suisse Group Increases Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target to $266.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $249.00 to $266.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.60.

Cummins Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $219.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $247.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.79.

Insider Activity

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.59. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 17.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

