Credit Suisse Group Increases Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target to $266.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $249.00 to $266.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.16% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.60.
Cummins Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of Cummins stock opened at $219.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $247.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.79.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.
About Cummins
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
