Credit Suisse Group Raises CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $78.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CF. Citigroup downgraded shares of CF Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.78.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Price Performance

CF stock opened at $99.05 on Tuesday. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $113.49. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.38 and a 200 day moving average of $90.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 18.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CF Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 8,016.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 2,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in CF Industries by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.