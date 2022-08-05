Credit Suisse Group Raises HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Price Target to GBX 575

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 525 ($6.43) to GBX 575 ($7.05) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HSBC. Barclays raised their target price on HSBC from GBX 725 ($8.88) to GBX 735 ($9.01) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Redburn Partners raised HSBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.74) to GBX 590 ($7.23) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.23) to GBX 624 ($7.65) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut HSBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $609.86.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Stock Down 0.4 %

HSBC opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $133.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.51. HSBC has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $38.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.19.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HSBC

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in HSBC in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HSBC in the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of HSBC by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,671,000 after acquiring an additional 74,646 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HSBC

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.