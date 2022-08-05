Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.06) target price on the iron ore producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.78) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 210 ($2.57) to GBX 160 ($1.96) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.63) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday.

Ferrexpo Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of FXPO traded up GBX 6.76 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 145.76 ($1.79). The company had a trading volume of 637,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,543. The stock has a market cap of £857.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 145.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 175.69. Ferrexpo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105.50 ($1.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 456.07 ($5.59). The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Ferrexpo Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Ferrexpo’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.87%. Ferrexpo’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

In other news, insider Fiona MacAulay acquired 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £4,985.76 ($6,109.25).

About Ferrexpo

(Get Rating)

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Read More

