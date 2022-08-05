Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.06) target price on the iron ore producer’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.78) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 210 ($2.57) to GBX 160 ($1.96) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.63) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday.
Ferrexpo Trading Up 4.9 %
Shares of FXPO traded up GBX 6.76 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 145.76 ($1.79). The company had a trading volume of 637,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,543. The stock has a market cap of £857.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 145.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 175.69. Ferrexpo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105.50 ($1.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 456.07 ($5.59). The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.
Ferrexpo Increases Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Fiona MacAulay acquired 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £4,985.76 ($6,109.25).
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.
