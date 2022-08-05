Credits Price Hits $0.0075 on Major Exchanges (CS)

Credits (CS) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 5th. Credits has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $39,748.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Credits has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005383 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000245 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

