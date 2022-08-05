Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Shares Down 6%

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG)’s share price dropped 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.22 and last traded at $7.23. Approximately 623,290 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 13,444,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

CPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Scotiabank raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $772.43 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 80.0% in the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 18,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,220,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $124,849,000 after acquiring an additional 413,562 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,583,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,723,000 after acquiring an additional 305,215 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,097,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904,437 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 294.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,350,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

