Critical Analysis: Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) and Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI)

Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI – Get Rating) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Grove and Charlie’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Grove alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grove 0 0 0 0 N/A Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

1.8% of Grove shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Charlie’s shares are held by institutional investors. 55.0% of Grove shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Grove has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s has a beta of 5.57, indicating that its share price is 457% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Grove and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grove 8.10% 12.48% 10.39% Charlie’s -140.60% N/A -327.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grove and Charlie’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grove $24.09 million 3.56 $2.98 million N/A N/A Charlie’s $16.69 million 1.16 -$7.19 million N/A N/A

Grove has higher revenue and earnings than Charlie’s.

Summary

Grove beats Charlie’s on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grove

(Get Rating)

Grove, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors. It also operates annual tradeshow related to the CBD industry in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About Charlie’s

(Get Rating)

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Grove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.