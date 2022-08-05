Critical Review: Biotricity (BTCY) versus Its Competitors

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) is one of 85 public companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Biotricity to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Biotricity and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 1 2 0 2.67 Biotricity Competitors 547 3323 3115 60 2.38

Biotricity presently has a consensus price target of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 364.48%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 3.43%. Given Biotricity’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Biotricity is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

5.5% of Biotricity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Biotricity and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity $7.70 million N/A -1.79 Biotricity Competitors $9.22 billion $453.28 million 5.21

Biotricity’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Biotricity. Biotricity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Biotricity has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biotricity’s competitors have a beta of -1.16, suggesting that their average share price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Biotricity and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity N/A N/A N/A Biotricity Competitors -5.93% 6.90% 2.15%

Summary

Biotricity competitors beat Biotricity on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc., medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions primarily in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated electrocardiogram (ECG) device and software solution. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

