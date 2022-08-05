Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. Crocs had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 206.72%. The firm had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Crocs Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of CROX stock traded up $4.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,322,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.77. Crocs has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $183.88.

Get Crocs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. OTR Global cut shares of Crocs to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Insider Activity at Crocs

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.91 per share, for a total transaction of $142,766.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 121,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,511.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Ian Bickley purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.24 per share, for a total transaction of $291,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,690,513.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Anne Mehlman purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.91 per share, with a total value of $142,766.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,511.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 17,600 shares of company stock worth $947,066. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after acquiring an additional 247,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,893,000 after acquiring an additional 226,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Crocs by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,777,000 after acquiring an additional 34,835 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Crocs by 16.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,715,000 after acquiring an additional 137,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.