Cryder Capital Partners LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cryder Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 932,251 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,774 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 10.2% of Cryder Capital Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cryder Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $207,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after buying an additional 1,909,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,719,012,000 after buying an additional 1,887,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after purchasing an additional 950,662 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $9,595,113,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,236 shares of company stock valued at $8,958,728 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META traded down $2.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.88. 334,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,813,188. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $454.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.90.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on META shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.98.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

