Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 128.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cryoport updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Cryoport Stock Performance

Shares of CYRX traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,867. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.47. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.13. Cryoport has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 14.98 and a quick ratio of 14.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CYRX shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryoport

About Cryoport

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cryoport by 50.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cryoport by 64.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cryoport during the first quarter valued at approximately $537,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cryoport by 59.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,874 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Cryoport by 331.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,560 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 18,094 shares during the last quarter.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

Further Reading

