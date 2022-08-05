CryptoBlades Market Capitalization Hits $1.54 Million (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last week, CryptoBlades has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. CryptoBlades has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $922,003.00 worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.77 or 0.00007625 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.44 or 0.00621790 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015656 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

CryptoBlades Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 870,951 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto.

Buying and Selling CryptoBlades

