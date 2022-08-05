CryptoFranc Hits 24 Hour Volume of $17,881.00 (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (XCHF) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00004576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoFranc has a market capitalization of $3.31 million and $17,881.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoFranc has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoFranc is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 3,100,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog. The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch.

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

