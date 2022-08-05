CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 5.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 374,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,054,000 after acquiring an additional 18,110 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in CSX by 10.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,378,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,613,000 after buying an additional 128,436 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in CSX by 3.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 360,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after buying an additional 13,243 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in CSX by 13.3% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 238,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 101.1% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 106,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 53,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.02. 285,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,756,926. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.10. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.47%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CSX to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Argus raised their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CSX to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.52.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

