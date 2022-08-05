Cubiex (CBIX) Reaches Market Cap of $71,087.39

Cubiex (CBIX) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. Cubiex has a market capitalization of $71,087.39 and approximately $177.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cubiex has traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Cubiex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.03 or 0.00619438 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001612 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002202 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014954 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Cubiex Profile
Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cubiex’s official website is www.cubiex.com. Cubiex’s official message board is medium.com/@CubiexeSports.
Cubiex Coin Trading
